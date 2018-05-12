Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 12, 2018

KARACHI: Suspended SSP Rao Anwar has filed his bail petition, stating that geo-fencing and joint investigation reports and charge-sheet have contradictory information.

The anti-terrorism court has therefore issued notice to government’s counsel to appear for the hearing on May 14.

Anwar is accused of killing Naqeebullah Mehsud, a shopkeeper and an aspiring model, in an encounter staged to kill ‘militants’.

The suspended SSP was to appear in the court on May 2 but did not as it was said his health condition had deteriorated. His medical certificate, submitted to the court, stated that Anwar could not be presented due to his illness, the exact nature of which was not mentioned.

Rao Anwar fails to appear before ATC due to 'deteriorating health'

Naqeebullah's family members say Rao Anwar is sly, not sick; hearing adjourned until May 14

As per the charge-sheet, Anwar failed to provide evidence that he was not involved in the incident. It also states that the suspended SSP did not share all the facts and resorted to delaying tactics.

The investigation done so far has revealed that Anwar is the central character in the extrajudicial killing, states the charge-sheet.

At the hearing scheduled for May 14, the court has ordered authorities concerned to ensure Anwar’s appearance and warned of summoning his doctor if the suspended SSP does not show up.

