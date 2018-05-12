NAB summons Shehbaz's son-in-law in Saaf Pani Company case on May 21

The notice mentions that Yousaf failed to appear before the anti-graft watchdog on multiple occasions. Photo: File

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned Imran Ali Yousaf, son-in-law of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, with regard to a corruption inquiry against the management of Punjab Saaf Pani Company on May 21, according to a notice issued by NAB Lahore.



The Punjab government established the company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.

The notice mentions that Yousaf failed to appear before the anti-graft watchdog on multiple occasions.

"You (Yousuf) were served with a questionnaire on 24.04.2018, you were required to submit reply through your personal appearance on 03.05.2018. However, you failed to appear on the given date. Furthermore, you were again summoned on 7th May vide this Bureau’s letter of even number dated 04.05.2018, however, you failed to appear on given date again."

NAB said that Yousuf has been summoned to submit his reply to questionnaires sent by the authority on April 24, 2018.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son Hamza Shehbaz has also been summoned by the NAB on the same case on May 18.