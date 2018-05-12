Farooq Sattar calls May 12 carnage ‘a conspiracy against MQM’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday called the May 12 incident "a conspiracy against MQM".



On May 12, 2007, at least 27 people were killed and over 140 injured after a major portion of Shahrah-e-Faisal turned into a battlefield as opposing political groups clashed with one another after the arrival of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry to Karachi.

Speaking in a press conference earlier today, the MQM leader said that as many as 14 people affiliated with the party were killed in the violence.

"It was a dark day. It left many bitter memories. Political parties tried to put the entire blame on MQM," he said. "MQM was the target on the day. It was a conspiracy against us."

Sattar said no one benefitted from the violence on that day.

"It was a loss for all parties. High Court's Commission report is in the court. No other party has submitted its list of martyrs."

The MQM-P leader regretted that even after 11 years, the state has been unable to identify the perpetrators behind the tragedy.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar summoned the case file of the May 12 carnage and also ordered a Qurankhawani to be held for the deceased.

A fateha was also offered for the victims of the May 12 violence at the apex court’s Karachi Registry today.

