FIR filed for Pano Aqil 'karo-kari' case that left teens dead

File Photo

PANO AQIL: Authorities registered Monday night a recent case of Karo-kari — or honour killing — that left two people dead here in the town's Shahbazi Bullo village, Geo News reported.



Of the two people killed over honour, one was male, identified as Amjad, 18, and the other female, identified as Firdous, 16.

The first information report — filed by the state in the Cantt police station — names four suspects, two of whom were successfully arrested.

According to Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Sukkur, the case — for the murder of 18- and 16-year-olds Amjad and Firdous, respectively — was filed in the Cantt police station.

A raid was carried out earlier that led to the arrest of two of the four accused; however, a search operation was underway, as of reporting time, for the remaining two suspects.

According to the initial investigation report, Amjad was murdered by the use of an axe while Firdous was asphyxiated.