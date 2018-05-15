Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FIR filed for Pano Aqil 'karo-kari' case that left teens dead

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday May 15, 2018

File Photo

PANO AQIL: Authorities registered Monday night a recent case of Karo-kari — or honour killing — that left two people dead here in the town's Shahbazi Bullo village, Geo News reported.

Of the two people killed over honour, one was male, identified as Amjad, 18, and the other female, identified as Firdous, 16.

The first information report — filed by the state in the Cantt police station — names four suspects, two of whom were successfully arrested.

According to Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) for Sukkur, the case — for the murder of 18- and 16-year-olds Amjad and Firdous, respectively — was filed in the Cantt police station.

A raid was carried out earlier that led to the arrest of two of the four accused; however, a search operation was underway, as of reporting time, for the remaining two suspects.

According to the initial investigation report, Amjad was murdered by the use of an axe while Firdous was asphyxiated.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Authorities formulate Ramazan traffic plan for Karachi

Authorities formulate Ramazan traffic plan for Karachi

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan to observe

Pakistan to observe "Palestine Solidarity Day" on Friday

 Updated 2 hours ago
Tallal says efforts being made to bend down Nawaz, achieve a hung parliament

Tallal says efforts being made to bend down Nawaz, achieve a hung parliament

 Updated an hour ago
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Ramzan moon-sighting

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Ramzan moon-sighting

 Updated 2 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition against Nawaz

IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of petition against Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistan condemns use of force against Palestinians

Pakistan condemns use of force against Palestinians

 Updated 3 hours ago
Govt to get 30th Amendment approved before NA term ends: sources

Govt to get 30th Amendment approved before NA term ends: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
NA committee summons NAB chief over money laundering allegations against Nawaz

NA committee summons NAB chief over money laundering allegations against Nawaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

UK remains ‘prime destination’ for money laundering from Pakistan: NCA

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM