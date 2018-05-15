Knife attacker wounds one in Karachi's Lines Area

File Photo

KARACHI: One person was injured in a stabbing incident Monday night in the metropolis' Lines Area locality, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

Rescue sources said a man wielding a knife had attacked another and wounded him.

The stabbing victim's condition is yet to be determined.

The knife attacker, however, could not be identified.

On the other hand, police said they had arrested two suspects during search operations carried out in the city's North Karachi and Sir Syed Town neighbourhoods.

