Enrolment in private schools increases in KP: report

PESHAWAR: The enrolment in private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has increased by 460,000, as opposed an increase of 218,000 students in government students, according to a report issued by KP’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The report, titled ‘Annual Statistical Report of Government Schools 2017-2018’, revealed that the population of students in private schools increased from 1.6 million to 2.06 million in span of four years.

There was a 4% increase in percentage population studying in private schools from 27% in 2013-14 to 31% in 2017-18.

On the other hand, the overall percentage of students enroled in government schools in the province fell from 69% to 65%. A mere 4% of children were studying in religious seminaries.

The statistics are in contradiction to the claims made by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, who was time and again reiterated that a large number of students in the province have transferred from private to public schools.

While speaking at a rally in Karachi on May 12, Khan he had remarked: "In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for the first time, 150,000 kids have transferred from private to public schools. We will improve government schools so the poor man’s kids can get educated."

39% girls enroled in schools

Moreover, the report revealed that a total of 6,694,238 students were enroled in schools across the province of which 61% were boys and 39% girls.

Interestingly, the highest percentages of girls were enroled in government schools at 44%, while only 16% of girls were enroled in seminaries as opposed to 84% boys.