Is Karachi heading towards a water crisis?

The sources revealed that the water level at Keenjhar Lake, which is located near Thatta, has reached 46 feet. The water level has decreased three feet in the last 20 days, informed a source in Sindh Irrigation Department.

When the water will reach 44 feet the supply to Karachi will be closed, source said, adding that the lake supplies 1,200 cusecs water to the metropolis daily. Initially, the water used to be closed for all distributaries at 42 feet but it has increased due to the deposits of silt in it, the source explained.

The falling water level of Keenjhar Lake could result in water shortage in Karachi, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday. Photo: Geo News

Currently, efforts are being taken to restore the lake to its original level of 54 feet. However, the government must take action to prevent a water crisis in the commercial hub of Pakistan.

The current water supply in Karachi is already half than its demand, shared Kausar Hashmi, who works as Manager Research and Documentation at Hisaar Foundation. “If supply from Keenjhar Lake is temporarily halted then it would only aggravate the situation.”

There could be a number of reasons for water depletion at Keenjhar Lake, she said, adding that climate change is a real threat all across the world. “The government can’t do much in this regard, however, what households and organisations do is stress water conservation. No one can survive without water.”

She also shared that when a team of Hisaar Foundation went to a school, they asked the students for how long they shower. “We were shocked when some students said they showered for 30 or 40 minutes. People must be taught the importance of water conservation," she added.