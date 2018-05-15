PTI's Samar Ali Khan says won't contest upcoming elections, time wasted since joining politics

PTI leader Samar Ali Khan. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and renowned architect Samar Ali Khan on Tuesday announced that he will not contest the upcoming general elections.

“Since I have joined politics my time has been wasted,” Khan said while speaking during a session of the Sindh Assembly.

“A man gets wasted after joining the opposition benches in the Sindh Assembly,” he added.

Khan was elected as member of the Sindh Assembly as a PTI candidate from PS-113 constituency in Karachi during the 2013 general elections.

In his capacity as an architect, Khan is among a group tasked with the uplift project of Karachi Zoo.