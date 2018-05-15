Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 15 2018
PTI's Samar Ali Khan says won't contest upcoming elections, time wasted since joining politics

Tuesday May 15, 2018

PTI leader Samar Ali Khan. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and renowned architect Samar Ali Khan on Tuesday announced that he will not contest the upcoming general elections.

“Since I have joined politics my time has been wasted,” Khan said while speaking during a session of the Sindh Assembly.

“A man gets wasted after joining the opposition benches in the Sindh Assembly,” he added.

Khan was elected as member of the Sindh Assembly as a PTI candidate from PS-113 constituency in Karachi during the 2013 general elections.

In his capacity as an architect, Khan is among a group tasked with the uplift project of Karachi Zoo.

