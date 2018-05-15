This is the best time to invest in Pakistan, says French ambassador

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: Ambassador of France to Pakistan Dr Marc Baréty remarked that it is the best time to invest in Pakistan including Karachi.

“Pakistan’s security situation has considerably improved,” he said during a visit to Geo News office on Tuesday.

Peace is returning back to Pakistan, the advantage of which should be taken, Dr Baréty added.

While referring to the meetings between delegations from both countries, the ambassador said that it’s the right time for country heads to hold meetings as well.

The ambassador also shared his skepticism over the United States’ decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem. He shared that the decision will not contribute towards the global peace process.

Alongside, Dr Baréty condemned the ongoing violence in Jerusalem in which 58 people have been killed and 2,700 injured by live gunfire, tear gas or other means.

Israeli forces kill 58, wound 2,700 in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

Tuesday's death toll is said to be the highest Palestinian death toll in a single day since the 2014 Gaza war

Israeli troops shot dead dozens of Palestinian protesters on the Gaza border on Monday when the high-profile opening of the US embassy to Israel in Jerusalem raised the tension to boiling point after weeks of demonstrations.

The bloodshed drew calls for restraint from some countries, including France and Britain, and stronger criticism from others, with Turkey calling it “a massacre”.

