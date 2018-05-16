Moon sighted in Pakistan, first Ramazan on Thursday

KARACHI: The holy month of Ramazan will begin in Pakistan on Thursday, Chairman of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman announced today.



The committee led by Mufti Muneeb met today to determine the moon-sighting. The meeting was held at the main office of the Meteorological Department where evidence of moon-sighting was collected.

Testimonies of the moon-sighting were received from various parts of the country, including Lower Dir, Buner, Nathia Gali, Abbottabad, and Quetta among other areas.

In Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the crescent was sighted on Tuesday. The month of Ramazan will begin on Thursday, May 17 in the two countries.

The Australian National Imams Council had declared that the holy month of Ramazan will begin on Thursday.