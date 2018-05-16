Load-shedding to reduce from May 20, hopes KE

Bin Qasim power plant. Photo: File

KARACHI: A K-Electric (KE) spokesperson has said the fault at the Bin Qasim Power Station-II will be repaired by May 20, as a crucial spare part, which weighs 41 tonnes, arrived from Holland today.

With Ramazan just around the corner, the unscheduled power outages in the city continue adding to the woes of Karachi residents, who are already dreading the hot weather.

A technical fault at KE's Bin Qasim plant is said to be the reason for the latest round of the power crisis that the power utility is currently working on addressing.

The metropolis is currently facing a shortfall of 600MW-700MW due to the Bin Qasim plant breakdown, leading to unannounced load-shedding in areas that were previously exempted from power outages.

The spokesperson added, experts from abroad are also being flown in to help with the repairs of the power plant and the installation of the spare part.

All the repairs are being done under the supervision of KE's chief generation and transmission officer, who travelled from Karachi to Holland to bring in the spare part.

According to the spokesperson, the repairs will help with the electricity crisis currently affecting the metropolis.

Earlier in the week, the power utility’s spokesperson had stated that the city’s industrial areas and the water board's pumping stations were exempted from load-shedding.

Reports of heavy load-shedding in various parts of the city have been received including Liaquatabad, Malir, Orangi Town, Lines Area, Landhi, Shah Faisal Colony, and adjoining areas.

Prior to the power plant mishap, a row between KE and Sui Southern Gas Company over gas supply also resulted in prolonged load-shedding across the metropolis.

The dispute was eventually resolved after the intervention of the federal government.