Wednesday May 16 2018
Will reveal names of characters behind 2014 sit-ins when time comes: Nawaz

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said there were many characters behind Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s 2014 sit-ins and he will reveal their names when the time comes.

“Many characters played a part in 2014 sit-ins,” the former premier said while speaking to media men inside an accountability court hearing corruption cases against him on Wednesday.

“Imran Khan and Tahirul Qadri were among those characters and when time comes I will reveal the names of others involved,” he added.

Responding to a question regarding PTI’s dismissal of Nawaz’s suggestion to form a national commission in light of the recent treason allegations against him, the former premier said, “PTI neither has character nor ideology.”

Form a national commission against me if I am a traitor, says Nawaz

'Whoever is found guilty of treason or leveling false allegations should be publicly hanged'

“PTI is the party which disrespects others, uses foul language and follows the umpire,” the former premier continued.

He added, “PTI is also the party which stages protests.”

“The Imran Khan-led party does not have faith in our slogan of ‘respect the vote’,” Nawaz concluded.

The PML-N supremo had demanded on Monday the formation of a national commission in light of the recent treason allegations against him following a statement attributed to him on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

However, PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday night said there was no need to form a commission to evaluate and make a decision on the ex-premier’s statement.

20 million Pakistanis were behind 2014 sit-ins: Naeemul Haque

PTI leader Naeemul Haque dismissed Nawaz's statement that there were "many characters" involved in the party's 2014 sit-ins.

"Twenty million Pakistanis were behind the 2014 sit-ins," Haque said while speaking to Geo News.

"Nawaz's own political career is tainted," the PTI leader added.


Comments

