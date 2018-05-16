Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
ANAli Naeem

Get ready for mango season

By
ANAli Naeem

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Workers at the local fruit market in Hyderabad. Photo: Geo News screengrab 

HYDERABAD: Known as the king of fruits, Pakistanis wait all year till mid-May to get their first taste of mangos.

The buying and selling of mangoes is at its prime in the local fruit market. Workers at every shop and warehouse are busy packing mangoes, specifically of the Sindhri variety into crates. It will only take a few days before these mangos are ready to be eaten.

Traders told Geo News that this year’s crop was greater than the last few years. “This year’s crop is the best we have had in the last ten years. In the beginning, the price will be high but it is expected to come down,” said a local trader.

Another seller said this year’s crop matured ten days earlier and people will be able to enjoy the sweet taste of mangos in the holy month of Ramazan. 



