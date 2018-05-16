Karachi gets a new zoo

KARACHI: The residents of the metropolis have a new activity to look forward to as the city’s first day and night zoo opened its doors on Tuesday.



DanZoo, located in the Bahria Town locality of Karachi is home to lions, cheetahs, several birds along with other animals from around the world.

Children visiting the zoo could not hold back their excitement after seeing all the animals. “This is the first time I have come to this zoo and it has great animals. It is also very green unlike the rest of Karachi,” a young visitor told Geo News.

The zoo was inaugurated by Bahria Town Chief Operation Officer (COO) Ahmed Hayat who termed it a spectacular addition to the city of lights. “The zoo has a lot of facilities and has animals from all over the world. We will make more additions as it progresses,” Hayat told reporters.

DanZoo is divided into several large areas spread over 70 acres. Visitors can also enjoy other facilities such as the lake and boating club.







