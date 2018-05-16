Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran's acquittal in SSP Asmatullah Junejo case challenged in IHC

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday May 16, 2018

On May 4, Imran Khan was acquitted in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case under way at the anti-terrorism court (ATC). Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan's acquittal in the former SSP Asmatullah Junejo case has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

On May 4, Imran Khan was acquitted in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case under way at the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The appeal was submitted by Advocate General Islamabad to Islamabad High Court on Wednesday. 

The appeal states that as per the First Information Report (FIR) Imran Khan was said to have played a special part in the attack. Evidence is present to prove Imran's involvement in the case, the appeal adds.

ATC acquits Imran Khan in SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case

PTI chief had submitted plea for acquittal from 2014 dharna violence case

The government's appeal states that the decision of the ATC should be blacklisted. 

Imran's acquittal

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had ruled in Imran's favour citing a lack of evidence. After the judgment was read out, Imran said, "thank you very much" in Urdu. 

Talking to the media after the decision, Imran said he is happy over the court decision and vowed to stop the misuse of anti-terrorism laws when his government comes to power.

"Such democratic governments are worse than military dictatorships," he asserted.

The 2014 violence

The PTI chief and other party leaders are accused of attacking the Parliament and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, as well as torturing the then-SSP operations and violating the loudspeakers act.

Two ATCs are hearing the total of four cases against the party leaders in Islamabad.

The PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leaders were booked after they marched towards the Parliament and PM House during the 2014 sit-in, in an attempt to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government after the Model Town incident and over alleged rigging in the 2013 General Elections.

The other cases were lodged after PTI and PAT workers ransacked the PTV office, Parliament premises and thrashed Junejo during clashes with police. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

High-value LeJ target among three killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

High-value LeJ target among three killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

 Updated 41 minutes ago
Nation observes first of Ramazan with religious fervour

Nation observes first of Ramazan with religious fervour

Updated an hour ago
Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

Five dead, six injured in traffic accident in District Attock: motorway sources

Updated 2 hours ago
Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

Nisar advises PML-N to take 'rational approach to present situation'

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

Nawaz ‘campaigning’ for PTI through ‘love fest with Modi’, says Imran

Updated 6 hours ago
Shehbaz observes test run of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore

Shehbaz observes test run of Orange Line Metro Train in Lahore

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

 Updated 8 hours ago
Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Cadet college corporal punishment: Police directed to dispel fear on campus

Updated 9 hours ago
Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

Former PM Zafarullah Jamali resigns from National Assembly

Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM