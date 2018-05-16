Imran's acquittal in SSP Asmatullah Junejo case challenged in IHC

On May 4, Imran Khan was acquitted in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case under way at the anti-terrorism court (ATC). Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan's acquittal in the former SSP Asmatullah Junejo case has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court.

On May 4, Imran Khan was acquitted in the SSP Asmatullah Junejo attack case under way at the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

The appeal was submitted by Advocate General Islamabad to Islamabad High Court on Wednesday.



The appeal states that as per the First Information Report (FIR) Imran Khan was said to have played a special part in the attack. Evidence is present to prove Imran's involvement in the case, the appeal adds.

The government's appeal states that the decision of the ATC should be blacklisted.

Imran's acquittal

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand had ruled in Imran's favour citing a lack of evidence. After the judgment was read out, Imran said, "thank you very much" in Urdu.



Talking to the media after the decision, Imran said he is happy over the court decision and vowed to stop the misuse of anti-terrorism laws when his government comes to power.

"Such democratic governments are worse than military dictatorships," he asserted.

The 2014 violence

The PTI chief and other party leaders are accused of attacking the Parliament and PTV office during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, as well as torturing the then-SSP operations and violating the loudspeakers act.

Two ATCs are hearing the total of four cases against the party leaders in Islamabad.

The PTI and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leaders were booked after they marched towards the Parliament and PM House during the 2014 sit-in, in an attempt to topple the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government after the Model Town incident and over alleged rigging in the 2013 General Elections.

The other cases were lodged after PTI and PAT workers ransacked the PTV office, Parliament premises and thrashed Junejo during clashes with police.