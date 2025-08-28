Saeed Ghani's brother remand extended by three days in govt employee assault case

The image shows Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani (right) along with his brother Farhan Ghani. — [email protected]

Case registered under Anti-Terrorism Act at Ferozabad.

Police say two witness statements recorded so far.

Judge reprimands IO for lack of progress.

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of Chanesar Town Chairman Farhan Ghani and others by three days in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on a government employee.

Police produced Ghani — younger brother of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani — and other accused before the court, which directed that they be presented again on August 30. The court also ordered that a progress report regarding the investigation be submitted at the next hearing.

The case has been registered at Ferozabad Police Station under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other provisions of the law.

During today's proceedings, Advocate Waqar Abbasi submitted the power of attorney on behalf of the accused, while the prosecution sought an extension in their physical remand.

The judge, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the investigation, asking: “What will you do with more remand? So far you have done nothing.” The court reprimanded the officer, questioning the absence of witness testimony and criticising the lack of progress in the case.

On Monday, the ATC had initially remanded Ghani into police custody until August 28. The case was lodged on the complaint of government employee Hafiz Sohail, who alleged that he was attacked while supervising fibre cable work on a service road off Sharae Faisal on August 22.

The FIR named Ghani and five associates under charges of attempted murder, terrorism, and other provisions. Ghani surrendered himself before the police and denied the allegations, claiming he was merely passing by when he noticed unauthorised digging work.

“I only asked them to show the permission letter [NOC]. When they didn’t, I asked them to stop. I did not assault anyone,” Ghani told the court earlier this week.