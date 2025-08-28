PM stresses urgent need for water storage infrastructure to keep floods at bay

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre) chairs the high-level meeting to review country’s flood situation in Narowal, Punjab, August 28, 2025. — PID

PM Shehbaz Sharif says increasing storage capacity is crucial.

Urges authorities to enhance preparedness to confront challenges.

CM orders restoration of temporary routes to maintain connectivity.

NAROWAL: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday underscored the urgent need to build more water storage infrastructure to minimise the devastating impact of flash floods and protect lives and livelihoods in the country.

Pakistan is battling torrential monsoon rains that have unleashed flash floods, swelled rivers, and filled dams, with more than 800 deaths reported since late June. Amid the heavy rains, India released excess water this week from its dams, swelling river flows downstream in Punjab.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said that Pakistan evacuated more than 210,000 villagers near the rivers Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab that flow from India.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani officials said India passed on its third flood warning since Sunday, this time for the Sutlej, while the previous two concerned waters heading into Pakistan on the Ravi.

Speaking at a high-level meeting to review the country’s flood situation today, the prime minister highlighted that increasing storage capacity was crucial and stressed to begin work immediately. “Storage capacity is the need of the hour, and without wasting any more time, we should start work in this regard,” he said.

PM Shehbaz, stressing the importance of generating resources to fund the construction of dams and water reservoirs nationwide, said, “We will have to generate the resources by ourselves”.

He also called for the speedy completion of ongoing projects including Diamir Bhasha Dam to safeguard against future disasters.

The prime minister noted that the floods initially struck the northern areas but were now wreaking havoc in Punjab’s plains. He offered prayers for those who lost their lives due to floods and torrential rains.

He praised the coordinated efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the NDMA, Pakistan Army, and other relevant civil departments for their dedicated work during rescue and relief operations.

“This sense of cooperation between the Punjab government and relevant departments has helped minimise losses,” he added.

Recalling floods in 2022, which primarily affected Sindh and Balochistan, PM Shehbaz warned that Pakistan remained one of the top ten countries most affected by climate change, making such disasters likely to recur in the coming years.

He urged all departments to enhance preparedness and adopt short-, medium-, and long-term strategies to confront future challenges through robust decision-making.

Speaking during the meeting, CM Maryam expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and damage to crops and infrastructure caused by the floods. She emphasised that no deaths occurred due to negligence or lack of coordination.

The chief minister praised NDMA, PDMA, police, civil defense, and the Pakistan Army for rescuing over 50,000 people and successfully executing timely evacuations through an effective early warning system. She also noted minimal livestock losses due to swift rescue efforts.

With parts of the Gurdwara completely inundated, the chief minister directed authorities to drain the water as soon as possible.

She said she had also ordered to activate field hospitals along with diverting 1,000 mobile clinics to flood-affected areas.

The chief minister also directed to ensure ample stock of vaccines and prioritised vulnerable populations such as women, children, and the elderly, in rescue operations.

She also highlighted that around 200km of roads had been damaged and ordered immediate restoration of temporary routes to maintain connectivity.

She reiterated the necessity of infrastructure to store maximum water and minimize wastage, emphasising long-term rehabilitation plans.

Earlier, Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider presented a detailed briefing about the overall situation of the floods in Punjab.

— With additional input from Reuters.