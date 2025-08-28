 
Charles Goodman assumes role of US Consul General in Karachi

Goodman's diverse background, leadership experience position him to further enhance US-Pak partnership, says American mission

Web Desk
August 28, 2025

Charles Goodman, newly-appointed Consul General at the US Consulate General in Karachi. — US Embassy
Charles Goodman assumed the role of Consul General at the US Consulate General in Karachi, an official statement said on Thursday, adding that his appointment reflects the ongoing American commitment to fostering a strong partnership with Pakistan.

The US mission in Pakistan released a portfolio of Goodman's services, stating that as a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, Goodman brings extensive experience to his new role.

Most recently, he served as the Management Counsellor for the US Mission to New Zealand and Samoa.

Prior to that, he held the positions of Management Counsellor and Acting Deputy Chief of Mission in Pristina, Kosovo.

His distinguished career includes leading the logistics team in the Executive Office of the Secretary and serving as Deputy Director of the Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Section in Lima, Peru.

Goodman's other postings have included assignments in Latvia, Georgia, and Argentina, showcasing his global expertise.

He also served in Lahore, Pakistan, from 2011 to 2012. Before joining the US Foreign Service in 2006, Goodman spent 20 years in the private sector, holding leadership roles in financial services, real estate, and technology.

He holds an MBA from Duke University and a BS in Information Systems from the University of Tampa.

His diverse background and leadership experience position him to further enhance the US-Pakistan partnership, with a focus on fostering economic growth, trade and security cooperation, and people-to-people ties between citizens of the United States and Pakistanis in Sindh and Balochistan.

"Goodman is committed to advancing US priorities that promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, while also strengthening the US-Pakistan relationship. He looks forward to meeting key contacts, engaging with local communities, and experiencing the renowned hospitality and cuisine of Pakistan," the communique concluded.

