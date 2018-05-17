Ramazan in Pakistan — dates, prayer caps, vermicelli, and 'taraweeh'

KARACHI: Pakistanis will observe the first fast of the holy month Ramazan today (Thursday) across the country, with preparations in full swing and excitement over the moon.

Pakistani Muslims attend a special "Taraweeh" evening prayer on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan at the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 16, 2018. AFP/Aamir Qureshi

A Pakistani vendor arranges dates for customers ahead of the start of Ramazan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, May 15, 2018. AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Pakistani bakers prepare vermicelli for customers in preparation for Ramazan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, May 15, 2018. AFP /Aamir Qureshi

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chair confirmed the commencement of the holy month after a moon-sighting session Wednesday evening.

Moon-sighting testimonies were received from Lower Dir, Buner, Nathia Gali, Abbottabad, and Quetta, among other areas.

A man carries out cleaning work at Jamia Masjid (Grand Mosque) ahead of Muslim holy month of Ramazan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistani customers queue for groceries and other items ahead of the start of Ramazan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, May 15, 2018. AFP/Aamir Qureshi

A Pakistani Muslim looks at prayer caps at a roadside stall ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan in Lahore, Pakistan, May 16, 2018. AFP/Arif Ali

Members of the moon sighting committee gather and use a telescope — to confirm the sighting of the new moon that marks the start of Ramazan — at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) building in Karachi, Pakistan, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi felicitated the Muslim world on the advent of Ramazan. The premier observed that the holy month is an opportunity for introspection.



A Pakistani vendor fills a bag with pulse flour for a customer ahead of the start of Ramazan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, May 15, 2018. AFP/Aamir Qureshi A Pakistani vendor prepares vermicelli for customers ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan in Karachi, Pakistan, May 16, 2018. AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

Pakistani Muslim men buy dates at a market ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan in Karachi, Pakistan, May 16, 2018. AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

Pakistani customers buy flour and other items ahead of the start of Ramazan in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, May 15, 2018. AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Pakistani vendors prepare vermicelli for customers ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan in Karachi, Pakistan, May 16, 2018. AFP/Rizwan Tabassum

Abbasi stressed to people to implement the spirit of Ramazan and reap benefits of the holy month.



