Ramazan in Pakistan — dates, prayer caps, vermicelli, and 'taraweeh'

KARACHI: Pakistanis will observe the first fast of the holy month Ramazan today (Thursday) across the country, with preparations in full swing and excitement over the moon.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chair confirmed the commencement of the holy month after a moon-sighting session Wednesday evening.
Moon-sighting testimonies were received from Lower Dir, Buner, Nathia Gali, Abbottabad, and Quetta, among other areas.
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi felicitated the Muslim world on the advent of Ramazan. The premier observed that the holy month is an opportunity for introspection.
Abbasi stressed to people to implement the spirit of Ramazan and reap benefits of the holy month.
COVER IMAGE: A Pakistani vendor prepares vermicelli for customers ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramazan in Karachi, Pakistan, May 16, 2018. AFP/Rizwan Tabassum
