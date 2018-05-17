Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Pleasant weather continues in Punjab, KP on first day of Ramazan

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 17, 2018

Pleasant weather is expected to continue in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on the first day of Ramazan while hot and dry weather prevails in the rest of the country. 

According to the Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department, rain is expected in scattered places such as  Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sarghoda, Faisalabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal along with Quetta and Zhob divisions.

However, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

In Karachi, the temperature is expected to rise as high as 40°C and humidity will be at 40 percent, the Met Office added.

Earlier in the week, the MET Office had said sweltering heat is expected to persist in Karachi during the first week of Ramazan, with temperatures expecting to go as high as 38°C to 40°C, the Met department said, adding that winds could blow from the south-west.

Hot and dry weather prevailed towards the end of March in Karachi, which temperate soaring to maximum 40°C on March 26.

The MET Office had said the temperature may also feel higher than it would actually be due to a lack of sea breeze.

