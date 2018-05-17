Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday May 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Balochistan operation: Martyred Col Sohail's funeral prayers offered in Vehari

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday May 17, 2018

Colonel Sohail Abid. Photo: ISPR

The funeral prayers of martyred Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence were offered in his native village in Vehari on Thursday.

Colonel Sohail Abid embraced martyrdom during an operation in Balochistan, in which high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and two other terrorists were killed.

High-value LeJ target, two suicide bombers killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

Deceased Salman Badeni was LeJ head of Balochistan, the ISPR says

The operation was conducted in Killi Almas area of Balochistan early Thursday morning.

"Security Forces conducted an IBO [intelligence-based operation] in Killi Almas, Balochistan on pointation from apprehended HVT [high-value target] about [the] presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts," Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

"During intense exchange of fire Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced shahdat while 4 soldiers got injured including 2 critical," the ISPR added. 

The colonel will be laid to rest in Rawalpindi's Army Graveyard. 

'I am proud of my son'

Abid's father, while speaking to media, remarked that he is proud of his son for sacrificing his life for the country. 

"Due to the sacrifice of my brother, my country's, my district's and my family's head is being held high," remarked Abid's brother. "I am extremely proud of my brother."

'Our soldiers have paid price of freedom with blood' 

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Colonel Sohail Abid.

PM stated that Pakistan's valiant forces will not rest till the last traces of terrorist elements are wiped out from Pakistani soil.

"Our soldiers have paid the price of freedom with blood and there is no higher sacrifice than it. We as a nation are united than ever against the coward enemy," he said.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan paid rich tributes to the martyred officer. 

On September 23 last year, a 22-year-old officer of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during firing by terrorists from across the border in Rajgal, Khyber Agency, a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said. 

Terrorists had fired from across the border on the newly established Pakistani border post in Rajgal, martyring Lieutenant Arsalan Alam, who was commanding the post when he got hit, the ISPR said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asghar Khan case: Aslam Beg, Asad Durrani come face to face

Asghar Khan case: Aslam Beg, Asad Durrani come face to face

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Cabinet approves tabling FATA Reforms Bill in NA

Cabinet approves tabling FATA Reforms Bill in NA

Updated 31 minutes ago
Security forces foil Quetta terror bid: All attackers killed, says ISPR

Security forces foil Quetta terror bid: All attackers killed, says ISPR

 Updated 47 minutes ago
2018 elections: Date to be announced after consultation, says ECP

2018 elections: Date to be announced after consultation, says ECP

 Updated 2 hours ago
British Pakistani becomes youngest mayor of Worcester

British Pakistani becomes youngest mayor of Worcester

 Updated 3 hours ago
Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

 Updated 51 minutes ago
Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

Nawaz in cahoots with establishment for past 30 years: Zardari

Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

PML-N stands with Nawaz, will defeat 'aliens': Rana Sanaullah

Updated 6 hours ago
Little vendors of Peshawar: Away from school, out in bazaars

Little vendors of Peshawar: Away from school, out in bazaars

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM