Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday May 17 2018
By
REUTERS

Germany most likely to win World Cup: UBS

By
REUTERS

Thursday May 17, 2018

UBS sees a 24 percent probability that Germany who won in 2014 will win the July 15 final, with Brazil and Spain the next most likely teams to succeed, with a 19.8 percent and 16.1 percent chance respectively. Photo: File
 

ZURICH: Every four years some economists turn their talent for making predictions about global finance to the topic of the World Cup. Will Iceland or Panama lift the trophy this year, or perhaps hosts Russia?

Forecasters at Swiss bank UBS on Thursday came up with a more, well, predictable choice: Germany.

UBS sees a 24 percent probability that Germany who won in 2014 will win the July 15 final, with Brazil and Spain the next most likely teams to succeed, with a 19.8 percent and 16.1 percent chance respectively.

“Germany and Brazil are set for an easy start, while Spain will have to hit the ground running if they are to beat Portugal, the current European champions, in their opening game,” said Michael Bolliger, head of emerging market asset allocation in a report that used econometric forecasting tools.

“From there, the going will get tougher for Spain and Brazil, who will possibly face Argentina and England, respectively, in the quarter-finals,” Bolliger said.

Host country Russia, meanwhile, is likely to make it to the round of 16 before losing to either Spain or Portugal.

As for Iceland and Panama: 0.2 percent and 0.0 percent respectively.

The predictions by the world’s biggest wealth manager were based on a statistical model using the results from the previous five tournaments and controlling for factors such as team strength and success in the qualification phase.

UBS said that England, France, Belgium and Argentina could still provide some surprises in the World Cup.

“Argentina’s fate will strongly depend on the form of their star players in our view, which is an element of uncertainty and hard to capture with our quantitative model,” Bolliger said.

France should be able to advance to the semi-final but could face Brazil, another top team, after the possible elimination of Portugal. England, just like Belgium, has a balanced team but would have to get past Brazil to reach the semi-final, he added.

Comments

More From Sports:

Fabregas says he owes debt of gratitude to Mourinho

Fabregas says he owes debt of gratitude to Mourinho

 Updated 7 hours ago
Manchester United on course to hit financial targets

Manchester United on course to hit financial targets

 Updated 7 hours ago
David Warner to play club cricket in Sydney

David Warner to play club cricket in Sydney

 Updated 11 hours ago
Asian Games training camp shuts down due to lack of funds

Asian Games training camp shuts down due to lack of funds

 Updated 12 hours ago
Seven-day volley ball tournament ends in Lower Dir

Seven-day volley ball tournament ends in Lower Dir

 Updated 14 hours ago
Mark Waugh slams 'selfish' India over day-night Test snub

Mark Waugh slams 'selfish' India over day-night Test snub

 Updated 16 hours ago
Antoine Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title

Antoine Griezmann fires Atletico Madrid to Europa League title

 Updated 16 hours ago
Not your average England vs Pakistan preview

Not your average England vs Pakistan preview

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

Pakistan Street Child football team reminds Bilawal Bhutto of unkept promises

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM