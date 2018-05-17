Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Martyred Colonel Sohail Abid laid to rest with full military honours

GEO NEWS

Thursday May 17, 2018

Colonel Sohail Abid embraced martyrdom during an operation in Balochistan on May 16, 2018, in which a high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and two other terrorists were killed. Photo: ISPR
RAWALPINDI: Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence, who embraced martyrdom during an operation in Balochistan's Killi Almas area on May 16, has been laid to rest in Bobari near Bara Kahu with full military honours, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The funeral prayers for the martyred officer of Military Intelligence were held in Rawalpindi earlier today. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and a large number of senior civil and military officers, soldiers, and relatives of the martyr attended the prayers.

Colonel Abid embraced martyrdom during an operation in Balochistan, in which high-value target of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and two other terrorists were killed.

In his message on the martyrdom of the officer, the COAS said, "When a soldier sacrifices his life I lose part flesh of my body, that night is always difficult to pass.

"But we remain fully determined to sacrifice anything and everything for the defence of our motherland," General Bajwa added.

'I am proud of my son'

Abid's father, while speaking to media, remarked that he is proud of his son for sacrificing his life for the country.

"Due to the sacrifice of my brother, my country's, my district's and my family's head is being held high," remarked Abid's brother. "I am extremely proud of my brother."

'Our soldiers have paid price of freedom with blood'

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Colonel Sohail Abid.

PM stated that Pakistan's valiant forces will not rest till the last traces of terrorist elements are wiped out from Pakistani soil.

"Our soldiers have paid the price of freedom with blood and there is no higher sacrifice than it. We as a nation are united than ever against the coward enemy," he said.

Moreover, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan paid rich tributes to the martyred officer.

The operation

The operation was conducted in Killi Almas area of Balochistan early Thursday morning.

"Security Forces conducted an IBO [intelligence-based operation] in Killi Almas, Balochistan on pointation from apprehended HVT [high-value target] about [the] presence of suicide bombers along with other terrorists in hideouts," Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

"During intense exchange of fire Colonel Sohail Abid of Military Intelligence embraced shahdat while 4 soldiers got injured including 2 critical," the ISPR added. 

