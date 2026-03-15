Govt denies reports of Hajj flights' suspension amid Middle East tensions

Hajj pilgrims board a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, for the annual Hajj pilgrimage from Quetta International airport in Quetta on September 30, 2011. — AFP

Ministry declares reports regarding Hajj flight suspension "baseless".

Hajj 2026 arrangements proceed according to planned schedule.

Ministry releases "Rehnuma-e-Hajj" guidebook for intending pilgrims.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has rejected media reports claiming that the Hajj flight schedule may be suspended due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East, stating that such reports are baseless and misleading.

A spokesperson for the ministry clarified that arrangements for Hajj 2026 are proceeding according to the planned schedule, and there has been no decision regarding any suspension or delay of Hajj flights.

The spokesperson added that some sections of the media had published reports linking the Hajj flight schedule with regional tensions in the Middle East, but these claims have no factual basis.

He added that the process of issuing visas to intending pilgrims is currently underway at full pace, while other administrative arrangements are also being completed in accordance with the timelines to ensure that all departure-related formalities are finalised in time.

The spokesperson further stated that the official Hajj flight schedule will be announced after Eid ul Fitr.

At that stage, pilgrims will be provided with complete details regarding their flights, accommodation in Makkah and Madinah, and other relevant arrangements.

The ministry urged intending pilgrims to avoid paying attention to unverified reports and rely only on official announcements issued by the ministry.

Earlier, the Ministry of Religious Affairs directed private Hajj operators to complete visa processing for Hajj-2026 by March 15, ahead of the Saudi authorities' final deadline of March 20, The News reported.

According to the ministry, the directive aims to avoid any delays due to the upcoming Eid holiday or other unforeseen reasons.

"To avoid any unforeseen eventuality due to the Eid holiday or any other reason, it is imperative that the visa process may be completed by March 15," a March 9 correspondence to the Chairman of Hajj Organisers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) and Hajj companies said.

Rehnuma e Hajj 2026

In another development today, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony officially released a detailed and comprehensive booklet titled "Rehnuma-e-Hajj" (Hajj Guide) to facilitate intending pilgrims for Hajj 2026.

This booklet serves as a complete manual, explaining every phase of the sacred journey—from departure from Pakistan to the performance of Hajj rituals and the return home — in an easily understandable manner.

The guidebook is divided into distinct chapters, each comprehensively covering crucial aspects of the pilgrimage.