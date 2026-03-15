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PM directs plan for surplus food items' export to Gulf states

Pakistan's agricultural sector, including crops, meat, poultry, dairy, seafood, has significant export potential: PM

By
Web Desk
|

March 15, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a meeting for exporting surplus food items to Gulf countries on March 15, 2026 in Lahore. — Radio Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a meeting for exporting surplus food items to Gulf countries on March 15, 2026 in Lahore. — Radio Pakistan
  • Officials review food security amid regional tensions.
  • PM orders strict monitoring of demand, supply.
  • National Shipping Corporation to facilitate maritime exports.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan for exporting surplus food items to Gulf countries, while ensuring that domestic requirements remain fully satisfied.

At a meeting chaired by the prime minister on Sunday in Lahore, officials reviewed the nation's food security and discussed strategies for exporting surplus food items to Gulf countries, taking into account the shifting regional dynamics.

The development came during the Middle East war, in which prime minister directed complete monitoring of demand and supply to ensure the country's food needs are fully met.

Highlighting regional developments, PM Shehbaz said disruptions in global supply chains have increased the export potential of Pakistani products in the region.

He emphasised that high standards must be maintained for exports to brotherly Gulf countries. He also instructed the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation to take necessary measures to facilitate exports via maritime routes.

The meeting was briefed on the current stocks and production of food items. It was said that Pakistan has ample stocks, with no shortage of essential commodities.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan's agricultural sector, including crops, meat, poultry, dairy, and seafood, has significant export potential.

The prime minister directed the formation of a committee to review the situation on a daily basis and instructed Pakistani ambassadors and trade officers posted in brotherly Gulf countries to remain proactive.

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