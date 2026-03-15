PAA issues new Notam for temporary suspension of flight operations at Islamabad airport

A general view of the Islamabad International Airport. —AFP/File

Six Lahore FIR sectors to remain closed on March 17.

Landing, take-off to remain suspended at Islamabad airport.

PAA withdraws Notam for flight operations on March 16.



The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Sunday issued a new Notice to Airmen (Notam) announcing a two-hour suspension of flight operations at Islamabad airport on March 17.

The notice comes just hours after the PAA withdrew the previous notice that had announced the suspension of flight operations for two hours on March 16.

As per the new Notam, flight operations at Islamabad airport will be suspended for two hours on March 17, with landing and take-off activities halted between 08:30am and 10:30am.

Six sectors under the Lahore Flight Information Region (FIR) will also remain closed temporarily for commercial flights on March 17.

The PAA had previously announced that commercial aircraft would not be able to land or take off from Islamabad International Airport between 8:30am and 10:30am on March 16.

The notice had instructed aircraft captains to ensure additional fuel reserves, noting that flights already in the air during the restricted period may have to remain in holding patterns before landing at the Islamabad airport.

Separately, the PAA had directed airlines operating from the country to depart with the minimum required fuel due to supply constraints caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict.

In a Notam on Saturday, the PAA noted disruptions to jet fuel A-1 availability due to the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

The advisory came as the regional situation has affected the supply of jet fuel A-1, prompting precautionary measures for flight operations.

In this regard, airlines had been advised to take on as much jet fuel as possible from airports abroad.

The Notam related to jet fuel supply will remain in effect until March 31, according to the PAA.