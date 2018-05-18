Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday May 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Shahid Afridi likely to miss World XI match against Windies

By
Web Desk

Friday May 18, 2018

Shahid Afridi is likely to miss the charity match between ICC World XI and the West Indies, that will be played at Lord’s on May 31.

The 38-year-old took to Twitter saying he will be needing another three to four weeks to recover completely from his knee injury.

Shahid Afridi's tweet on the subject

Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera were among the first set of players to confirm their participation for the ICC World XI in a T20I against the Windies last month.

The match is being staged to raise funds to rebuild and restore five major cricket venues in the Caribbean that were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement.

Earlier Bangladesh allrounder Shakib Al Hasan had pulled out of the contest citing personal reasons.

The ICC has added Nepal's young spin sensation Sandeep Lamichhane to the World XI squad. 

England's Eoin Morgan will lead the squad that has some star-studded names from across the world.

World XI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hardik Pandya, Thisara Perera, Rashid Khan, Luke Ronchi, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Tamim Iqbal, Sandeep Lamichhane

More From Sports:

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

Afridi confirms playing for ICC World XI against West Indies

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

Sharapova wins Rome epic as Nadal makes semis

 Updated 6 hours ago
Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

Nadal bounces back from slow start to reach Rome semis

 Updated 8 hours ago
Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

Mohammad Waseem appointed head coach of Sweden’s national cricket team

 Updated 9 hours ago
Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

Unique night cricket tournament takes place in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

Root returns to number three to shoulder more responsibility

 Updated 12 hours ago
'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch

'Spiderman' de Villiers defies gravity with stunning catch

 Updated 16 hours ago
Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan to flex muscles in Wushu championship final in China

 Updated 16 hours ago
Dimitri Payet left out of France World Cup squad

Dimitri Payet left out of France World Cup squad

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM