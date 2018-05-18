Motorway police officer injured in Quetta attack succumbs to wounds

Photo: File

QUETTA: A motorway police officer succumbed to his wounds after the suicide attack at Frontier Corps Help Centre in Quetta.

According to motorway police spokesperson Waheed, Assistant Patrol Officer Mohammad Idrees was on duty at the main gate of FC office when suicide bombers tried to enter the premises.

Idrees was at the FC office as the office of motorway police west zone is situated in the same boundary.

Five suicide bombers tried to enter the FC office in a vehicle loaded with explosives and ammunition, according to Inter-Services Public Relations. However, security personnel opened fire at the terrorists, killing all of them.

As per a statement issued by ISPR, the attempt was in response to the killing of a key terrorist a day earlier in Killi Almas.

Eyewitnesses said they heard multiple explosions and sounds of sporadic gunfire. The area where the attack took place is mostly residential, with a few government buildings also located in the vicinity.

A day before the terrorism attempt on FC office, security forces killed a key leader of Lashkar-e-Jhanhvi (LeJ), along with two other terrorists, involved in the killings of more than 100 people of the Hazara community and police personnel.

Colonel Sohail Abid of the Military Intelligence was martyred during the operation, ISPR stated.