Hamza Shehbaz records statement with NAB in Saaf Pani case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) today and recorded his statement in the Saaf Pani Company case.



Hamza, who is the son of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, arrived at the NAB’s regional office around 11am and spent over an hour there.

Sources said Hamza was questioned by NAB’s deputy directors of investigation, prosecution and intelligence, adding that he has also been provided a questionnaire.

‘Pure intentions’

Speaking to the media after his appearance, Hamza said those whose intentions are pure are not afraid of anything.

The PML-N leader recalled that he was 18 years old in 1993 when he was jailed for six months at Rawalpindi’s infamous Adiala prison.

Moreover, he shared that after army chief General Pervez Musharraf’s coup in 1999, he spend 10 years running pillar to post at NAB, adding that at one point the then-NAB chairman admitted that despite searching for everything, they found nothing against his family.

“We will continue to appear before NAB and face the law,” he stated.

Hamza called for across the board accountability, saying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan used government helicopters, Jahangir Tareen got loans waived off while Aleem Khan is a land grabber.

NAB was ordered by the Supreme Court to investigate the Saaf Pani Company for financial irregularities after it was informed that the company was yet to start despite having spent Rs4 billion.

The Punjab government established the company to conceive, plan, design, execute and manage projects for the provision of safe drinking water, in terms of both access and quality, to the communities living in unserved and underserved areas i.e. rural and peri-urban areas of the province.