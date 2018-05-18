Power division secretary goes on leave amid electricity crisis across country

Federal Secretary of Power Division Yousuf Naseem Khokhar on Friday, May 18, 2018, took a leave from office amid a major power crisis across the country. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary of Power Division Yousuf Naseem Khokhar on Friday took a leave from office amid a major power crisis across the country.

Power supply to several cities, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Swat, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffargarh, remained suspended for several hours on Wednesday.



The breakdown resulted from tripping of Guddu-Muzaffargarh power line, which led to faults at Tarbela and Guddu power stations, as well as other power plants, a spokesperson for Power Division said.



According to sources, ties between Minister for Power Division Awais Leghari and Federal Secretary of Power Division Naseem have been strained for the past few days. The latter was under pressure to accept the responsibility for the power breakdown.



Naseem approached the prime minister to get his leave approved, sources informed. People close to the secretary have said Naseem is away from office due to personal engagements.



The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, yesterday, took a notice of the breakdown. An investigation committee to probe into the matter was also formed.

The power division secretary is on leave for 14 days. According to sources, Khokhar was seen at an event yesterday, however, his leave commenced from today — a notification of which was issued by the Establishment Division.