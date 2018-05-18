Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM's statement more irresponsible than what Nawaz said, says Bilawal

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 18, 2018

LARKANA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday said that the prime minister's statement was way more irresponsible than what Nawaz Sharif said, which is regrettable.

Bilawal's statement was an apparent response to a recent controversial statement by Nawaz and a subsequent response over it by PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

His remarks were played up by the Indian media as an admission of Pakistan's involvement in the terrorist attacks, even though similar questions and statements have been raised from civilian and security officials in Pakistan earlier.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the PPP chairman said, "Mian sahib does not see beyond his own self. He was ousted for lying and deceiving, and he is doing the same even today."

He said the prime minister should have at least thought of the country.

Earlier this week, the National Security Committee (NSC) categorically dismissed former premier's statement and unanimously termed it "incorrect and misleading."

"The participants observed that it was very unfortunate that the opinion arising out of either misconceptions or grievances was being presented in disregard of concrete facts and realities," said a statement issued by the PM Office.

The NSC meeting also unanimously "rejected the allegations and condemned the fallacious assertions."

Criticising the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, Bilawal said Imran Khan does not care about the problems of poor people.

"Imran is only looking forward to come into power," he added.

