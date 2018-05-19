Pakistan’s Maaz Khan finishes as runner up in Wushu championship

Photo: Facebook/Shafi Ur Rehman

Pakistan’s Maaz Khan finished as runner-up in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Wushu Sanda Tournament, currently being held in Chongqing (China).

Khan who was up against a Chinese competitor had to pull out with a foot injury during the second round, settling for a silver medal.

On Friday, Khan had defeated India’s Pawan Gupta in the semi-final of 75-kilogramme category of the event.

Moreover, Zahoor Ahmed knocked out his Indian opponent in the semi-final of the 52- kilogramme.

The event, which started on May 16, will come to an end on May 20.

