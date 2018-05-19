Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed (left) and suspended SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File

KARACHI: Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed has filed his bail petition in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on extrajudicial killing case of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in the city.

Ahmed was at the court during hearing on Saturday over the murder case, along with suspended SSP Rao Anwar and others accused of the extrajudicial killing.

Subsequently, the court issued a notice to government lawyers, Beromal and Nawaz Karim, for arguments over the bail petition but the latter refused receipt. To this, ATC expressed astonishment, saying the lawyers refused to accept the notices despite the court writing to Sindh High Court to send government lawyers for the case.

During the hearing, Anwar was also present in the court, yet again without handcuffs despite earlier protests by the Naqeebullah’s family against protocol for the suspended police officer.

Moreover, jail authorities have exempted Anwar from wearing the orange jacket, which is compulsory for every under trial accused to wear. Other accused in the murder case, who were present at the court, were seen in the mandatory orange jacket.

Anwar had also filed his bail petition stating geo-fencing and joint investigation reports and charge-sheet have contradictory information.

At Saturday’s hearing police also presented report on absconders in the case, including Shoaib Shooter, Amanullah Marwat and others.

According to the police, they were making all out efforts to arrest the absconders, traces of whom have not been found yet.

The hearing was adjourned till May 28.