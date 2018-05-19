Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 19 2018
By
Amin Anwar

Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

By
Amin Anwar

Saturday May 19, 2018

Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed (left) and suspended SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Suspended DSP Qamar Ahmed has filed his bail petition in the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on extrajudicial killing case of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in the city.

Ahmed was at the court during hearing on Saturday over the murder case, along with suspended SSP Rao Anwar and others accused of the extrajudicial killing.

Subsequently, the court issued a notice to government lawyers, Beromal and Nawaz Karim, for arguments over the bail petition but the latter refused receipt. To this, ATC expressed astonishment, saying the lawyers refused to accept the notices despite the court writing to Sindh High Court to send government lawyers for the case.

During the hearing, Anwar was also present in the court, yet again without handcuffs despite earlier protests by the Naqeebullah’s family against protocol for the suspended police officer.

Rao Anwar files bail petition in Naqeebullah murder case

The suspended SSP has stated that JIT, geo-fencing reports and charge-sheet have contradictory information

Moreover, jail authorities have exempted Anwar from wearing the orange jacket, which is compulsory for every under trial accused to wear. Other accused in the murder case, who were present at the court, were seen in the mandatory orange jacket.

Anwar had also filed his bail petition stating geo-fencing and joint investigation reports and charge-sheet have contradictory information.

At Saturday’s hearing police also presented report on absconders in the case, including Shoaib Shooter, Amanullah Marwat and others.

According to the police, they were making all out efforts to arrest the absconders, traces of whom have not been found yet.

The hearing was adjourned till May 28. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

Opposition, govt reach consensus over caretaker prime minister candidate: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

Sabika promised we would be together on Eid: brother

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Ruckus in Sindh Assembly as PML-F MPA raises shoe at deputy speaker

Updated 3 hours ago
FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

FIR registered over attack on FC office in Quetta

 Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

 Updated 5 hours ago
No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

No peace without resolving Kashmir, Palestine issues: Maleeha Lodhi

 Updated 4 hours ago
National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

National Security Committee meeting chaired by PM underway: sources

Updated 18 minutes ago
Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

Thunderstorms down multiple Bajaur power feeders

 Updated 7 hours ago
Three shot dead in Jhelum as unidentified men open fire on car

Three shot dead in Jhelum as unidentified men open fire on car

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM