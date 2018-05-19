Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 19 2018
Nawaz's remarks on Mumbai attacks are anti-Pakistan: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Saturday May 19, 2018

LAHORE: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday said Nawaz Sharif’s remarks on 2008 Mumbai attacks are not befitting of an ex-premier and are anti-Pakistan.

Criticising Nawaz’s statement on 2008 Mumbai attacks during an interview on May 12, Ashraf while speaking to media men outside an accountability court in Lahore said, “Nawaz’s statement benefitted India.”

The former premier continued, “Nawaz’s statement was condemned worldwide and is not befitting of an ex-prime minister.”

“Nawaz’s statement hurt the sentiments of the Pakistani nation,” Ashraf added.

“His statement is anti-Pakistan and therefore he should withdraw it,” the former premier further said.

Nawaz, in a recent interview to Dawn newspaper, had said, “Militant organisations are active. Call them non-state actors, should we allow them to cross the border and kill 150 people in Mumbai? Explain it to me. Why can’t we complete the trial?”

Speaking about the upcoming general elections, Ashraf said, “The Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz has been divided ahead of the elections and most disloyal politicians have joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.”

