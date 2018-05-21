Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bilawal to chair PPP's high-level huddle today

By
GEO NEWS

Monday May 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to chair a high-level party meeting at Zardari House in Islamabad today.

Senior party leaders such as Khursheed Shah, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to attend the meeting.

The party members are expected to discuss issues pertaining to caretaker setup, which will take over once the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz completes its tenure on May 31, along with party preparations for the upcoming general elections. 

On April 3, the Central Executive Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party of Pakistan agreed to not allow the upcoming general elections to be engineered.

The meeting was chaired by party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in Naudero.

While addressing the media after CEC meeting, PPP leader Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari shared details of the meeting and remarked: “We will not accept engineered elections.”

Will not accept engineered elections: PPP

PPP's central executive committee also condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

The elections in 1997 were also engineered, he remarked, adding that the party has agreed that general elections will be held on time.

Bokhari further remarked that banned outfits being included in politics with different names.

The PPP leaders also condemned the recent wave of terrorist attacks in Quetta as well as Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir, shared Bokhari.

The committee also hailed the efforts of Sindh government especially in health and education sectors and those personalities who have played an integral role in strengthening democracy in Pakistan.

