Large cache of weapons seized during CTD raid in Quetta

Monday May 21, 2018

Weapons, explosives and suicide jackets were recovered during the raid

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition during a raid in Kili Barat area of Quetta, Geo News reported.

The raid, conducted in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, unearthed a large stack of weapons, explosives and suicide jackets from a house, a CTD spokesperson informed.

According to the spokesperson, the raid was carried out on a tip-off from arrested terrorists belonging to a banned outfit.

No arrests were made in the operation, he added.

Last week, security forces gunned down five suicide bombers as they foiled a major terrorist attack at the Frontier Corps Help Centre in Quetta.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said, “An explosive and ammunition laden vehicle with 5 SBs (suicide bombers) tried to enter Help centre. Vigilant FC soldiers fired at terrorists and stopped their entry. All terrorists killed.”

Security forces foil Quetta terror bid, kill all attackers: ISPR

Four FC personnel suffered bullet wounds in the exchange of fire during the operation

"All SBs apparently Afghani. Failed terrorists attempt was response to killing of their key terrorists last night in Kili Almas,” the statement added.

Four Frontier Corps personnel suffered bullet wounds in the exchange of fire during the operation.

