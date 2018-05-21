Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N news conference on PTI's 100-day plan postponed

Monday May 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The news conference of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders that had to be held on Monday to respond to PTI’s 100-day plan has been postponed.

The update has been confirmed by Rawalpindi Public Relations Director Hamid Javed Awan.

The PML-N leaders were to hold a news conference today in Punjab House to respond to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s 100-day plan. 

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Power Awais Leghari were to address the media, where PML-N’s Haroon Akhtar and Punjab government spokesperson Malik Ahmed Khan had to be in attendance.

A day earlier, PTI presented 100-day plan that the leaders said they would implement if their party comes into power.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and former secretary general Jahangir Tareen presented parts of the agenda at an event in the federal capital.

During the event, PTI leakers spoke about the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, creation of South Punjab province and giving greater authority to the government in Balochistan, as a part of their 100-day plan.

Purpose of 100-day plan to change policies: Imran Khan

The 100-day plan presents the idea of generating 10 million jobs within five years

While speaking about economic growth, Umar said they would create 10 million jobs within five years if their party comes to power. He said the party would promote the manufacturing industry and pave way for growth of small and medium enterprises. Umar also promised they would turn government guest houses into hotels and open them for tourists. Besides, he added, five million houses would also be constructed for the homeless population of the country.

Also part of PTI’s agenda would be the improvement in agriculture sector of the country, promised Tareen. He said their party would take measures to make agriculture profitable for farmers. Tareen added they would also provide financial help to farmers so that they could become self-sufficient. 

