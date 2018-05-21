Supreme Court questions misuse of authority by Asif to get a raise

The Supreme Court while hearing former foreign minister Khawaja Asif's appeal against disqualification from holding public office questioned if the latter had used his authority to get a raise. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court while hearing former foreign minister Khawaja Asif's appeal against disqualification from holding public office questioned if the latter had used his authority to get a raise.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial was hearing the appeal filed by Asif, against the Islamabad High Court's verdict that disqualified the PML-N leader on April 27 under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution for failing to disclose his employment in a UAE company and the monthly salary he was receiving.

Justice Bandiyal inquired if the minister's salary raise — from AED9,000 to AED30,000 and then AED50,000 — was based on his performance. Asif's lawyer Munir Malik responded that it was a result of good suggestions that his client had made.

During the hearing, Justice Bandial remarked that Asif could be made a federal minister if the verdict on his disqualification was overturned.



Asif's legal counsel adopted the stance that he had submitted written responses. The accusation of hiding Asif's Dubai bank account was not part of the petition and was leveled against my client later, Malik told the court.

He further said his client was not accused of corruption.

Justice Faisal Arab, part of the three-member bench, observed that Asif had shown in his nomination papers that he did not receive any salary. The petitioner's lawyer responded that his client's salary was part of the foreign earnings he had disclosed.

The hearing was adjourned till May 31.