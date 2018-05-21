Khursheed Shah announces to leave politics if Imran implements 100-day plan

ISLAMABAD: Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Khursheed Shah announced on Monday that he would leave politics if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was able to implement his 100-day plan.



On Sunday, Imran Khan presented his party’s 100-day plan – the purpose of which he said was to change pre-existing policies.

“If he [Imran] completes the 100-day plan I will leave politics,” Shah told reporters.

“100-day plan should be given after winning the election. How is he [Imran] giving it from before?”



Shah said the plan was not practical, terming it an election gimmick. “It is the right of every party to present their programme, but there should be some fact in it. Imran Khan had a province where he could implement some of the things he has mentioned.”

Responding to Imran Khan creating 10 million jobs, Shah said the PTI chairman had not even provided jobs to 5,000 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last five and a half years. “What is this new thing he has created in the model which he can implement in 100 days?”

Shah termed PTI’s call for the formation of a south Punjab province as just election slogans. “Only the PPP during the last five years had raised the issue of a south Punjab province.”