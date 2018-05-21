'Vote is about to get respect', says Nawaz

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 21, 2018

CHISHTIAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Monday said that "now the vote is about to get respect."

Addressing a workers' convention in Chishtian, the former premier said that today he attended 70th hearing of references against him.

"I came straight to Chishtian after appearance before NAB [court], but I felt greatly pleased seeing the crowd here," he told the participants.

"Now the vote is about to get respect," the former premier said, adding that he was sure that Chishtian would be ahead of all in this campaign.

He said that he swears upon the people's love that he would work day and night to serve them, if given a chance again.

Prosecution failed to prove its stance in Avenfield reference: Nawaz

During the hearing Nawaz called Supreme Court's Panama verdict 'inappropriate, unnecessary'

"The one who serves the country is either declared corrupt or a traitor," Nawaz lamented, while addressing the participants.

Prior to him Maryam Nawaz addressed the public gathering saying that Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif served the entire country, including southern Punjab.

"PML-N opponents do not have a single public issue based on which they could do politics," she said, giving example of terrorism and load-shedding.

"They brought corruption as an issue, but Nawaz was disqualified on Iqama (employment contract)."

Maintaining that not a single-penny corruption had been proven against the ousted premier, the former first daughter said on Monday as well, Nawaz Sharif spent four hours recording his statement.

"Pakistan is our home and Nawaz, who thrice became the prime minister, is an elder of this home," she said.

"And if man of a family points out something in good faith, then it should be listened to," Maryam added.

