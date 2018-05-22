Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 22 2018
JCSC Chairman Gen Zubair Hayat meets Italian counterpart

Tuesday May 22, 2018

LEFT: Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) Chairman General Zubair Mahmood Hayat; RIGHT: Italian Defence General Staff Chief General Claudio Graziano in Florence, Italy, November 27, 2015. Image: EPA/Maurizio Degl'innocenti
ROME: Pakistan's senior-most military officer on Monday met with his Italian counterpart during an official visit to the ally nation, Geo News reported, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting at Italy's defence headquarters, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC), discussed "matters of bilateral interest, including defence and security cooperation" with General Claudio Graziano, the chief of the Italian Defence General Staff.

On the other hand, Gen Graziano recognised "Pakistan’s achievements in [the] war against terrorism and efforts for regional peace and stability," the ISPR said.

The Italian defence chief presented Gen Hayat with a 'Defence General Staff Joint Commendation Medal' as well.

