Gandapur out, Afridi in: How will next KP chief minister be elected?

In a major development on the provincial front, Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday resigned as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister, after the ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced the nomination of Sohail Afridi as his successor.

Gandapur formally submitted his resignation to KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on the directives from jailed PTI founder Imran Khan, saying that the position of chief minister was a trust placed in him by Imran Khan.

As KP prepares for this transition, all eyes are on the governor’s acceptance of Gandapur’s resignation and the assembly’s subsequent election of Sohail Afridi as the new chief minister.

Regarding the process following Gandapur’s resignation, former advocate general Aamir Javed explained that the KP governor has up to 14 days to accept the resignation. Until the governor signs the acceptance, the outgoing chief minister remains in office.

Once the resignation is formally accepted, the provincial assembly will proceed to elect a new leader, he added.

To elect a new chief minister, the former AG said, a candidate must secure the support of at least 73 members of the provincial assembly. This majority vote will determine the new head of the provincial government.

This legal framework sets the stage for the political manoeuvring and party decisions that will ultimately shape the leadership of KP in the coming days.

Gandapur in his announcement of the resignation on X, emphasised that he was stepping down in respectful compliance with the orders of the PTI founder, who has been in custody since August 2023.

PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, while confirming Gandapur’s removal, reiterated that it was a decision taken by the party founder. He expressed confidence that Afridi would effectively lead the provincial government and guide the federal administration on critical issues. Raja also stated that the PTI was preparing to announce a “new policy and a fresh beginning” for the province.

Despite the major decision, the PTI dismissed rumours of internal divisions in the party, saying that the political leadership remains united behind the PTI founder’s decisions. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar reaffirmed that all members remain loyal to Imran Khan and that the responsibility of deciding leadership lies solely with him.