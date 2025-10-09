Dar-led diplomacy cools tempers as PML-N, PPP agree to truce after weeks of sniping

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar (left), President Asif Ali Zardari, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi discuss the country’s political and security situation, and recent regional and global developments in Nawabshah on October 8, 2025. — X/PresOfPakistan.

After weeks of inter-provincial political sniping, the ruling allies, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), agreed to cease trading barbs early on Thursday, officials said, following an urgent high-level huddle between senior leaders of both parties.

The war of words, which began over flood compensation through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), between PPP and PML-N intensified after the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said other parties used the flood devastation in the province for political mileage.

PPP has been calling for the provision of aid to flood victims via BISP — a proposition turned down by the Punjab government.

Maryam responded that, as chief minister, she would defend Punjab and would not apologise for speaking up for her province.

The thaw came after PML-N scrambled a delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, to Zardari House in Nawabshah to ease the recent tensions between Punjab and Sindh.

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi were also a part of the negotiating team that discussed the recent flare-up between the two provincial governments and ways to calm the situation.

According to sources, President Zardari urged the PML-N delegation to speak to their party leaders and tone down inflammatory rhetoric that had been escalating for a while now.

The PML-N side, in turn, put forward the same request, calling for reciprocity amid consensus that before making a statement, they would first listen to each other’s position.

Sources credited DPM Dar with being instrumental in clearing the air between the parties. The understanding reached is intended to halt the cycle of tit-for-tat statements that have dominated political headlines in recent days, they added.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a party Central Executive Committee meeting for October 18 at Bilawal House in Karachi to address the party’s next political steps and the recent tensions with PML-N, according to sources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier instructed party leaders to resolve the PPP’s concerns through dialogue. He stressed that working relations should not be damaged by political statements, according to officials.

For now, the message from Tuesday’s meeting is simple: both parties want to cool tempers and keep channels open. They have agreed to talk first, and spar publicly less, at least for the moment.

Zardari intervenes

To de-escalate the situation, President Zardari tasked Naqvi to facilitate mediation between the ruling PML-N and its ally, PPP.

Naqvi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday, requesting that the premier play a role in calming tensions between the two parties, they added.

Meanwhile, PPP leaders Palwasha Khan and Senator Waqar Mehdi continued their criticism of Maryam’s remarks, with Khan saying the PPP was “an ally, not a slave” of the PML-N, and Mehdi alleging that “it seems the niece is plotting against her uncle.”

On the other hand, PTI leader Asad Qaiser invited the PPP to join the opposition benches, saying his party would support a no-confidence move against the government “without any preconditions.”

PTI Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja also claimed that the "friendly tussle" between the PPP and the PML-N would end soon, though he ruled out any possibility of a coalition with the PPP.