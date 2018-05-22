Can't connect right now! retry
Four arrested in Sharjah for forcing Pakistanis into begging

Tuesday May 22, 2018

Man gives alms to a beggar. Photo: File 

SHARJAH: A group of four has been arrested in Sharjah for forcing people from different parts of Pakistan into begging.

According to the police, the group brought 35 people from different parts of Pakistan to Sharjah on the pretext of jobs but forced them into working as beggars. Out of the 35, 14 are people with disabilities, police said.

However, all four gang members have been sentenced to one-year imprisonment, while a fine of AED100,000 has been levied on one of them, police added.

All the four accused would be deported after completing their prison sentence, police said, adding this was the first case of people with disabilities being smuggled.

Besides, police in Sharjah as well as Dubai have started an anti-begging campaign to round up people who have been contacting United Arab Emirates residents for money over the phone, according to reports. Police in Dubai have arrested 78 beggars, it has been reported.

Dubai police has urged residents to not respond sympathetically to unknown people using electronic devices to reach out for money.

Besides, UAE passed an anti-begging federal law that punishes anyone found begging in the country. A fine of AED5,000 and prison sentence up to three months was announced by the Federal National Council in April. 

