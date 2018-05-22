Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 22 2018
By
Asif Bhatti

Nawaz doesn’t want retired judge or bureaucrat to be caretaker PM

By
Asif Bhatti

Tuesday May 22, 2018

File photo of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif  

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif does not want a retired judge or bureaucrat to be appointed as the caretaker premier, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday

Nawaz’s reluctance is one of the factors which led to a consensus not being reached on a caretaker prime minister during the meeting between Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah.

According to sources, Prime Minister Abbasi has sought more time for Shah in an effort to persuade Nawaz Sharif over the appointment.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Khursheed Shah said another meeting would be held with the prime minister either tomorrow or on Thursday. The opposition leader said he and the prime minister both agreed to think some more on the matter so that the finalised name is agreed upon by the government as well as the opposition.

"It would be good for the Parliament if this matter can be agreed upon in [the upcoming] meeting.

"If not, then [a committee] will be constituted, to which the names will be sent within three days and the majority decision will be [implemented]," Shah said.

According to sources, the government has suggested names of former chief justice of Pakistan Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk, Justice (retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani – also a former chief justice – and former State Bank governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar.

Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations Dr Maleeha Lodhi, who was earlier touted as among the favourites for the post, is missing from the list, sources said.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised the names of Zaka Ashraf and Jalil Abbas Jilani for the caretaker prime minister. Sources informed Geo News earlier that Khursheed Shah had forwarded these names to PM Abbasi and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had telephoned Ashraf and Jilani informing them of the party’s decision.

Former Pakistan Ambassador to the United Nations Abdullah Hussain Haroon and former State Bank governor Dr Ishrat Hussain are also being speculated for the post.

