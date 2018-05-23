Nawaz labels slapping incident 'part of PTI's culture’

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while weighing in on the slapping incident, in which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Naeemul Haque physically assaulted PML-N’s Daniyal Aziz on live television, remarked that situation is quite sad.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid, who was speaking to journalists before the accountability court, used the incident to launch into a tirade against the rival party, adding that this is the culture of PTI, for which its chief Imran Khan is responsible.

“One by one all hidden agendas of PTI are being exposed,” he said.

PTI's Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'

Aziz's inappropriate remarks irked Haq, which led to a heated exchange between the two figures

The ousted PM also questioned PTI’s performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “What work has PTI done in KP? Can PTI even state one development project which is worth mentioning? PTI has done nothing but stage dharnas and follow the umpire’s finger,” he added.

Nawaz remarked that it is saddening to see that the media is being threatened. “Please remember all small things are being noted, the nation remembers everything.”

When asked about what people think about his statements, he said that the entire nation agrees with his statements.

The PML-N Quaid also shared that he will address the party rally at 5pm today. 

PTI's Naeemul Haq slaps Daniyal Aziz on tv

 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq Tuesday slapped Minister of Privatisation Daniyal Aziz during their appearance on Geo News' programme 'Aapas Ki Baat'.

Aziz's inappropriate remarks irked Haq, which led to a heated exchange between the two figures.

The minister of privatisation called Haq a "thief", after which the PTI leader lost his cool and slapped him.

Muneeb Farooq, the anchorperson of the show, kept trying to defuse the situation.

Another guest speaker, Pakistan Peoples Party's Nafeesa Shah, left the show following the incident.

