Nawaz has no regrets over his actions: Fawad Chaudhry

LAHORE: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday said that deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif was not embarrassed on any of his actions.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) supremo while addressing a press conference in Lahore, Chaudhry said Nawaz had not spoken a word against martial law administrator Zia-ul-Haq.



PTI leaders including party chief Imran Khan have often accused Nawaz of being Zia's mentor in his journey in politics.

"Why did Nawaz not utter a single word against Zia? Why did he let Pervez Musharraf go abroad?"

Had Nawaz not done his 'job submissively' why were Mushahidullah Khan and Pervaiz Rasheed removed from their positions, he questioned.

The PTI leader said that the only reservation Nawaz had was the probe against him. "He just wanted to portray himself as innocent to save his property."

Nawaz spoke about everything except for the money trail of his Avenfield properties. "The day you will respond to how you were able to purchase the Avenfield properties, you will not have to dig out controversies," Chaudhry said.

He accused Nawaz of attempting to destroy the political climate of the country.

"You are trying to disturb the political climate because, for you, the state holds no value," he said. "You only value yourself, nothing else."

Pakistan is transitioning into a stable democracy and Nawaz will not be able to impede this process, Chaudhry further said.

Earlier today, Chaudhry had said Nawaz will have to pay for trying to do politics in court.



“Nawaz Sharif tried to engage in politics in court and he will have to pay a heavy price for it,” Chauhdry said while speaking to Geo News.

The PTI leader’s comments came in response to the former prime minister’s statement earlier today that the Avenfield reference was filed against him as reciprocal punishment for taking legal action against Musharraf despite being warned not to do so. Recording his statement for the third consecutive day in Avenfield reference, Nawaz claimed that an intelligence agency officer had told him to "resign or he would be sent on an extended leave”.

Responding to Nawaz’s statement, Chaudhry said, “I heard what he said carefully and it is a political statement, something that he says during his rallies and the question remains regarding what is his legal stance.”



“Nawaz was asked only two questions regarding the Avenfield properties and the money in the accounts and he neither spoke about the money trail nor the source of the money,” the PTI leader had said.

“It would have been better for Nawaz to have fought a legal case legally and kept politics out,” Chaudhry further said.

Stating that Nawaz’s statement did not answer the court’s questions, Chaudhry had said, “His conspiracy theory will not be able to influence the court.”