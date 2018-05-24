Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday May 24 2018
Junaid Jamshed mosque opens doors to public in Karachi

Thursday May 24, 2018

KARACHI: A mosque in Karachi built in the memory of late singer-turned-evangelist Junaid Jamshed opened its doors to public on Wednesday.

The mosque located at Singer Chowrangi in Korangi has been named after the pop singer-turned-evangelist who died on December 7, 2017 in a plane crash leaving behind a nation in mourning.

“The Junaid Jamshed Masjid has been inaugurated today at Singer Chowrangi, Korangi at J Unit 2, Karachi. Such a beautiful mosque. It has been named in loving memory of our beloved and dearest JJ. Please do remember Junaid Bhai in your prayers,” actor Sanam Baloch tweeted.

Those who grew up in the 90s remember the Junaid Jamshed of Vital Signs for setting a foundation for pop music in the country. There are, however, many who remember him for his work and dedication to religion.

In 2004, Jamshed left the music industry to recite naats. He also started his own clothing line.

Jamshed was among 48 who died on-board the unfateful PIA flight PK-661 which crashed in Havelian while en route to Islamabad from Chitral.

