Fauzia Kasuri joins PSP

KARACHI: After announcing her decision to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fauzia Kasuri joined the Mustafa Kamal led Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Thursday.



"Our ideology is being endorsed by Fauzia Kasuri joining us," Kamal said during a press conference.

Addressing the news conference, Kasuri said she could not become part of those parties which had robbed the country of its resources. She added that in these dark times, Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaimkhani were the brave ones who fought against terrorism and lies.



In a letter sent to PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party members, Kasuri said: “It should come as no surprise to you that I have decided to leave the PTI”.



Thanking Khan for providing her with a platform to develop her political career, Kasuri said that since 2013, she had become increasingly disenchanted by the direction the party had taken and no longer saw it as representative of aspiration of millions of undersized citizens seeking transformative change in Pakistan.