Wednesday May 23 2018
Fauzia Kasuri announces quitting PTI

"You opted to hand reins of the party to those electables we fought against since our inception, at the cost of workers," Fauzia Kasuri says in her resignation letter to Imran Khan.

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fauzia Kasuri Wednesday announced her decision to quit the party saying that she had sent her resignation to chairman Imran Khan and other PTI members.

"It should come as no surprise to you that I have decided to leave the PTI," read a letter forwarded to the PTI chief by Kasuri.

Kasuri's letter to the PTI chairman. — Geo News

Thanking Khan for providing her a platform to develop her political career on, she said that since 2013, she had become increasingly disenchanted by the direction the party had taken and no longer saw it as representative of aspiration of millions of undersized citizens seeking transformative change in Pakistan.

"Furthermore, you opted to hand the reins of the party to those electables we fought against since our inception, at the cost of workers who in some cases laid down their lives for the cause," the letter read.

"Sadly, this was the final nail in the coffin."

Kasuri further stated that this letter be accepted as her formal resignation from the party.

Wishing luck to Khan, she expressed hope that if the PTI chief was granted the opportunity to form a national government, he would strive to bring about the change he once promised.

